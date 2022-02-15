SAN DIEGO (AP) — DJ Davis had 14 points off the bench to carry UC Irvine to a 56-50 win over UC San Diego on Tuesday night.
Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (12-7, 7-3 Big West Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Austin Johnson added nine rebounds and four blocks.
Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Tritons (11-13, 5-8). Francis Nwaokorie added nine rebounds and three blocks.
Bryce Pope, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tritons, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.