EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson tossed in 20 points and Tennessee Tech breezed to a 78-51 victory over Austin Peay in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Shandon Goldman had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-20). John Pettway added 13 points and six rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Elton Walker had 16 points for the Governors (12-17). Cameron Copeland added 10 points and nine rebounds. Alec Woodard had six assists.
