After reuniting Mother Love Bone’s surviving members last year, the second annual SMASH benefit concert returns with another slate of Seattle music all stars. On Wednesday, the local nonprofit Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare announced Dave Matthews and Pedro the Lion’s David Bazan have been added to a roster that already includes Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Chris Ballew, Carrie Akre, Love Battery’s Ron Nine and Kevin Whitworth, John Roderick, Shelby Earl, garage-rock hellions Naked Giants, and soul-rocking powerhouse Shaina Shepherd of Bearaxe.
This year’s bash, set for Nov. 24 at the Moore Theatre, pays tribute to Neil Young, with the guest musicians joining a house band featuring Mother Love Bone's Bruce Fairweather, Michael Musberger of the Posies and more to perform the godfather of grunge’s music. Tickets are on sale now and range from $25-$49.
Co-founded by musician Ian Moore, SMASH helps provide working King County musicians with access to free or low-cost medical and dental services. “It’s tough to be a working musician in an area with such a high cost of living,” said Moore in the announcement. “And healthcare is often the thing that gets sidelined.”
Also performing are Dave Alvin, LeRoy Bell and Terry Morgan, Christy McWilliams and surprise guests.
For Matthews and Thayil, the SMASH concert will mark their first local performances since word came of their respective nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Should you care to help their chances, the Rock Hall fan voting is open until Jan. 10.
In Bazan-related news, the “Strange Negotiations” documentary exploring the Pentecostal-raised indie-rock vet's complicated relationship with Christianity amid President Trump’s ascent, makes its Seattle premiere with a Nov. 15-20 run at Northwest Film Forum.