CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers.
In August, Blackstone completed a $10 billion acquisition of QTS Realty Trust Inc.
On Monday, CyrusOne, said KKR and Global Infrastructure will pay $90.50 per share in a deal worth $15 billion including debt.
The Dallas REIT will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company's shareholders.
Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Monday, to $89.33
“CyrusOne has built one of the strongest data center companies in the world and has a strong track record of development and operational expertise in addition to delivering best-in-class service to its customers," said Waldemar Szlezak, managing director at KKR, and Will Brilliant, partner at Global Infrastructure, in a prepared statement.
