American forward Daryl Dike has a knee injury, a setback as he tries to regain fitness after hurting a hamstring in his first start for England's West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 22.
The 21-year-old from Edmund, Oklahoma, had resumed full training on March 11.
“Thankfully it’s not a re-injury,” manager Steve Bruce said Friday. “He’s got a problem with the tendon behind his knee. We’re going to have to be a bit more patient with him.”
Dike joined second-tier West Brom from Major League Soccer’s Orlando on Jan. 1. He spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan to second-tier Barnsley.
Dike made his debut for the U.S. national team last year. He was in the squad for last summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, but was not selected for any World Cup qualifiers. He has three goals in eight international appearances.
