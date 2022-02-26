ST. GEORGE, Utah — Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle defeated Dixie State 73-65 on Saturday night.
Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece.
Cameron Gooden had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-16, 6-10). Hunter Schofield added 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Pope also had 14 points.
Seattle U wraps up the regular season next Saturday at home against Chicago State.
Men’s basketball
• Divant’e Moffitt had 34 points and six assists, and Harry Cavell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, but Seattle Pacific (14-12, 7-8 GNAC) lost 91-75 at Central Washington (15-8, 9-7) to wrap up the regular season.
• Rylan Bergersen had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but Eastern Washington (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky) lost on the road 81-75 at Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13).
Women’s basketball
• Eastern Washington (8-19, 6-12 Big Sky) ended its home schedule with a 67-58 loss to Sacramento State (14-13, 10-8) despite 17 points from Jacinta Buckley.
• Bree Calhoun had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Seattle U (10-18, 5-12 WAC) handed visiting Dixie State (9-19, 5-11) a 69-61 loss.
• Natalie Hoff had 16 points, but visiting Seattle Pacific (11-17, 7-11 GNAC) lost its regular-season finale 63-55 vs. Central Washington. The Falcons took seventh in the league and head to the conference tournament this week.
Baseball
• Washington State clinched a series win vs. Long Island (3-5) in Peoria, Arizona, winning 9-2. Kyle Russell was 3 for 5 for the Cougars (5-3).
• Seattle U (1-6) was held to four singles in an 11-0 loss at Texas-San Antonio (5-1).
• Washington split a doubleheader at San Diego (6-2). UW (4-3) won the opener 6-3 as Coby Morales hit a two-run homer. A.J. Guerrero was 2 for 3 in a 6-2 loss in the nightcap.
Softball
• Fifth-ranked Washington lost to two ranked opponents at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. UW (10-4) lost to No. 18 Northwestern 1-0 as Kelley Lynch gave up the run on three hits over six innings. UW lost to No. 16 Missouri 10-0 in five innings as Gabbie Plain gave up seven runs on seven hits in 31/3 innings.
• Also in Cathedral City, Seattle U (8-6) managed two singles in a 8-0, five-inning loss to No. 9 Oregon. The Redhawks beat San Diego 5-1 earlier in the day as Stefanie Madrigal gave up a run on three hits.
Rugby
• The Seattle Seawolves (3-1) lost their first game of the season, falling 25-18 to the first-place Austin Gilgronis (4-0) in Tukwila.
Tennis
• The Washington women (9-4) swept Boise State 7-0.
• The Washington State women (4-5) lost to No. 45 Iowa State 4-0 in Harrison, New York.
Track and field
• Washington’s MaKayla Kelby broke her own record in the indoor shot put at the inaugural Pac-12 Invitation at Dempsey Indoor with a 53-foot-7.25 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.