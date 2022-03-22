SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
He will earn $3 million in salary both this season and next. The deal, which avoids arbitration, includes a $3.5 million club option for the 2024 season with a $250,000 buyout.
The 35-year-old Ruf batted .271 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs for the 107-win NL West champions last season.
Ruf is scheduled to make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund — $15,000 in both 2022 and 2023 and $17,500 in 2024.
San Francisco also avoided arbitration by giving one-year contracts to catcher Curt Casali for $2.6 million, right-hander Dominic Leone for $2.25 million and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for $3.7 million.
