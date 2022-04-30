MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open after they came through the semifinals on Saturday.
Rune defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4 6-4 in both players’ first ATP Tour semifinal, and Van de Zandschulp rallied to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday, two days after he stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, also ousted Jiri Lehecka and Emil Ruusuvuori at the clay-court tournament.
Van de Zandschulp had a much tougher match, taking nearly three hours to get past Kecmanovic in damp conditions.
The 70th-ranked Rune is the third youngest finalist and bidding to become the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won it at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.