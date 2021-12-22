ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Damien Daniels had 17 points off the bench to carry Abilene Christian to a 74-58 win over Longwood on Wednesday night, the Wildcats' ninth consecutive victory.
Mahki Morris also had 17 points for Abilene Christian (9-2). Immanuel Allen added 10 points. Coryon Mason had six rebounds.
Longwood totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Nate Lliteras had 10 points for the Lancers (7-5). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 points. D'Avian Houston had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Isaiah Wilkins, the Lancers' leading scorer at 12 points per game, scored two points on 1 of 5 shooting.
