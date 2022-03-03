NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — English golfer Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in shooting 7-under 64 Thursday to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke after the first round.
The 190th-ranked Gavins made nine birdies in total at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
Johannes Veerman of the United States and Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after 66s.
South Africa's Justin Harding, the defending champion of the European tour event, was in a tie for ninth after shooting 68.
