Ben "Heartbreaker" Chi and his friends gather in Volunteer Park to street dance to recorded music Wednesday. Chi says this is a "litefeet" dance from Harlem. The friends demonstrate their hip-hop, funk, disco and popping moves to learn from each other and "let creativity flow."
