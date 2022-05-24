Dallas Wings (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-2, 3-1 Eastern Conference)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun host the Dallas Wings.
Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.
Dallas finished 7-9 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Wings averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 29.7 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).
Wings: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
