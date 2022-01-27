HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva registered 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65 on Thursday night.
Noel Coleman had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 6-0 Big West Conference), who have won six straight. Junior Madut added 10 points and eight rebounds. JoVon McClanahan had 10 points.
Atin Wright had 18 points to pace the Matadors (5-14, 1-7), who have lost six in a row. Christian Gray added 16 points, while Elijah Hardy scored 12.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.