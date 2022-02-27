HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo Da Silva had 14 points off the bench to lift Hawaii to a 62-50 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.
JoVon McClanahan had 11 points and six assists for Hawaii (15-9, 11-4 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 10 points.
Cal State Bakersfield totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Shawn Stith had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-12). Justin Edler-Davis added eight rebounds.
The Rainbow Warriors also defeated Cal State Bakersfield 63-59 on Jan. 20.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.