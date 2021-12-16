PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced more than two dozen changes to their front office staff Thursday, including the addition of veteran baseball operations executive Jason McLeod.
McLeod's title is Special Assistant to D-backs Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen.
McLeod has 26 years of baseball experience, including the past decade with the Chicago Cubs, where he helped build the 2016 World Series champion roster. He previously worked with Hazen and D-backs assisstant GM Amiel Sawdaye when all three were with the Boston Red Sox.
McLeod will help Hazen try to rebuild the Diamondbacks, who had the second-worst record in franchise history in 2021. Arizona finished with a 52-110 mark.
The team's other front office moves were a variety of promotions, role changes and new hires.
