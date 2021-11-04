NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus expanded its COVID-19 vaccination booster shot drive on Thursday to include everyone 50 and over, as well as those who have been diagnosed as obese irrespective of age.
A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated. Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over.
According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16-17 year-olds and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.
Around one in 10 people on Cyprus have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic with some 570 having died as a result of the virus.
___
Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.