AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nate Schmidt has been promoted from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach at Iowa State.
Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the move Wednesday as part of a staff shuffle following the recent departure of Daniyal Robinson to become the head coach at Cleveland State.
Schmidt, who had been a graduate assistant and player development coordinator at Iowa State from 2014-17, returned to the Cyclones with Otzelberger last year. Schmidt had worked on Otzelberger's staff at UNLV.
“I am deeply honored and excited for this new opportunity and to continue to build upon our first-year success in Ames,” Schmidt said. “Coach Otzelberger has been a mentor of mine for many years, and I am grateful for the chance to continue to work with him and our outstanding staff."
Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.