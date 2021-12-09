NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
CVS Health Corp., up $4.21 to $97.31.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager announced a $10 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend.
GameStop Corp., down $17.89 to $155.76.
The video game retailer's third-quarter loss was much bigger than analysts expected.
Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., up $31.55 to $608.51.
The furniture and housewares company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, down $14.86 to $281.97.
The medical laboratory operator announced a stock buyback program and plans to initiate a dividend in 2022.
Ciena Corp., up $9.73 to $71.93.
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
Hormel Foods Corp., up $2.01 to $44.80.
The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Citigroup Inc., down 32 cents to $62.14.
Bond yields fell and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Hess Corp., down $1.81 to $78.75.
Crude oil prices fell and sent energy stocks lower.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.