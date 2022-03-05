TACOMA — Forty years from now, people will probably still be talking about the 2022 Class 4A boys state championship game.
That's how good of a game it was between the top two seeds and it became clear it was going to take something special to win this game.
Enter Curtis junior guard Tyce Paulsen, whose steal and a layup with 22 seconds left helped lift Curtis to a 52-49 overtime victory over Mount Si on Saturday afternoon at the Tacoma Dome, denying the Wildcats a perfect season.
The Wildcats (25-1) had grabbed an offensive rebound when Paulsen got a steal a few feet from midcourt and raced down for the basket that gave Curtis a 51-49 lead.
Bennett O'Connor missed a driving layup with two seconds left, and soon after the Vikings (27-3) were celebrating their first state title since 2013.
"I just made a basketball play," Pence said. "He was trapped and I read the pass and I made the layup, and that's how it goes."
Top-seeded Mount Si was missing its leading scorer, injured sophomore Trevor Hennig, for the fourth straight game. But the Wildcats, who were playing in their third consecutive title game, had more than enough firepower and experience without him in the previous three games, winning each by double digits.
But this game seemed destined to come down to the final possession from the start.
Mount Si had the title-game experience with O'Connor, starting in his third straight title game, and senior wing Quin Patterson, who started in the Wildcats' 2020 title victory.
Curtis, which was back in the championship for the first time since winning the title in 2013, was led by 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Zoom Diallo, ranked as the No. 42 player in the nation in his class by 247sports.com.
Both teams had chances to win in regulation.
Mount Si had back-to-back three-pointers from Cam Holliway and Patterson to turn a three-point deficit into a 42-39 lead with 37 seconds left.
Diallo responded with a bucket, with 25 seconds left, but Mount Si was still in control — up by a point with the ball.
But a turnover and a missed free throw on the front end of a one-and-one will undoubtedly linger for a while.
Curtis had a chance to win with 1.8 seconds left in regulation with Diallo shooting two free throws. He missed the first, but made the second to force overtime.
"I told myself it's literally win or go home," Diallo, who had 22 points, said of his free-throw attempts. "The first one I rushed; I am not going to lie, but the second one I stayed calm and collected.
The game seemed like it might head to a second overtime, with the score tied three times in the final two minutes.
Mount Si was looking to break the tie with 30 seconds left, but O'Connor's jumper was short. The Wildcats got the long rebound, but Pauslen made the play that ended up being the winning one in this classic.
Diallo, fouled after O'Connor's missed shot with two seconds left, made one throw with 1.8 seconds left. Mount Si was unable to get off a desperation shot before the buzzer.
"It was a boxing match," Curtis coach Tim Kelly said. "It was back and forth. Both teams had spurts where they executed well and other times the defense won. We just came up with the last two defensive stops."
Mount Si came out blazing, scoring eight points in the first 90 seconds. Curtis, which opened the semifinals by taking an 8-0 lead over Union, found itself trailing 8-0 in this game.
The Vikings responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead and neither team led by more than three points the rest of the half.
Curtis led twice in the first half, but only for a few seconds each time, as Mount Si answered quickly with three-pointers, but the Wildcats could not take control. That was in large part due to Diallo, who had 10 first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting. The rest of the team was 5 of 15.
The third quarter was just as tight as the first two, with Curtis taking a 33-22 lead entering the fourth period.
It only got better from there.
It was a tough ending for Mount Si, which had won all but one of its games by double digits.
"We have a great basketball team and if a couple of things go our way, we walk away with the gold ball," Mount Si coach Jason Griffith said.
Instead, it was Curtis that walked away with it.
"We kept saying the whole game that you've got to believe," said Paulsen, who had 12 points and six rebounds. "They were supposed to win that game, but we had more heart and we had more grit."
