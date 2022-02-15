NEW YORK (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 21 points as VCU narrowly defeated Fordham 66-61 on Tuesday night.
Vince Williams Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for VCU (17-7, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added seven assists. Jayden Nunn had seven rebounds.
Josh Colon-Navarro scored a career-high 20 points for Fordham (11-13, 4-8). Chuba Ohams added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.