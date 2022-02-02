GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman scored 18 points and Trey Bonham added 17 as VMI got past UNC Greensboro 76-65 on Wednesday night.
Bonham added seven assists and six rebounds for the Keydets (13-10, 6-5 Southern Conference). KeJake Stephens chipped in with 15 points, four assists and three blocks. Honor Huff had 14 points.
Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-10, 4-6). Kobe Langley added 12 points.
The Keydets leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 72-56 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.