SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner came out of Wednesday's series finale against the Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field.
Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in, batted in the second inning and struck out. Hoerner was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas.
Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder's head for a triple.
Iassogna appeared to be fine and stayed in the game.
