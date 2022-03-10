HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 24 points, E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 20 rebounds and Cal State Fullerton breezed to a 73-55 victory over UC Davis in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Milstead sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the second-seeded Titans (19-10). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 10.
Caleb Fuller had 13 points and three blocks for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-11). Elijah Pepper added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ezra Manjon, who led the Aggies in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-17 shooting.
Fullerton will play either No. 3 seed Hawaii or sixth-seed UC Riverside in Friday's semifinals.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.