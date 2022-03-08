HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Shawn Stith and Kaleb Higgins scored 15 points apiece and Cal State Bakersfield eliminated Cal State Northridge with a 58-45 victory in the first round of the Big West Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Justin McCall added 11 points for the Roadrunners (8-18).
Elijah Hardy had 13 points to pace the Matadors (7-23). Fidelis Okereke added 10 rebounds. Atin Wright, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest led the Matadors, scored only seven points on 1-of-10 shooting.
No. 9 seed CSU Bakersfield advances to play top-seeded Long Beach State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
