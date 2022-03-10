ENUMCLAW — Cars began filing into the parking lot of the Enumclaw Expo Center under cover of darkness early on the Sunday morning of Presidents Day weekend. The wet gravel was a promising sign for what lay ahead: 14 inches of new snow at Crystal Mountain Resort after a weekslong snow drought.
While plenty of cars with skis and snowboards strapped to their roofs blew past along Highway 410 en route to Crystal, the Expo Center pit stop offered an alternative. A fleet of coach buses lined up to ferry skiers and snowboarders the final 39 miles to the mountain — without bringing their cars along for the ride.
This free round-trip shuttle service, which first debuted in 2020, is likely here to stay as an integral part of Crystal's efforts to manage mountain traffic, which also include parking reservations, paid parking and carpool incentives. In turn, the resort hopes to banish for good the public's recent memories of traffic jams that ruined a day on the mountain.
"It’s a comprehensive approach that has truly transformed the experience,"
said Adam Sutner, Crystal's vice president of business development.
Here's a deeper look at Crystal's shuttle service from a rider's perspective.
Shuttle converts
In the predawn chill at the Expo Center that Sunday morning, Sutner and his team stood bundled up in Crystal ski jackets
directing passengers onto the scheduled 6:30 a.m. departure.
"Today is going to be just about maxed-out," he said.
On a peak visitation day combining fresh powder with holiday timing, Crystal chartered 14 buses with room for 56 people each. In Sutner's estimation, that capacity translates to nearly 800 people, or roughly 400 cars off the road. Ultimately, the first bus of the day took off at 6:34 a.m., a little under half-full.
“We want to balance wait time with load factor," said Sutner, who aims for buses to take off every 20 to 30 minutes through 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. (There are only two scheduled round-trip buses on Fridays, with reservations required, and none on weekdays.) "We want to have the bus as full as possible but we don’t want people to wait excessively long.”
On board, the early risers dozed off, munched on breakfast, sipped coffee, zoned out with headphones in or discussed their plan of attack to maximize the powder day.
Adam Rehfeld, 41, a season pass holder from Hoquiam, had left his house at 4:30 a.m. He's now a shuttle convert.
"With gas prices being so high and all the congestion at the mountain, it’s way easier," he said. "It drops you off at the front and picks you up at the front.”
As a first-time shuttle rider, I clocked my experience from door to door. I left my house in Seattle's Squire Park neighborhood at 5:28 a.m. and arrived at the Enumclaw lot at 6:20 a.m. I only had to carry my gear 10 steps from my trunk to the shuttle bay. Knowing that I would be dropped off at Crystal's front door rather than having to walk from a distant parking lot, I even brought a second pair of skis that I dropped off at Crystal Edge repair shop for a same-day tuneup.
My downtime at the Expo Center totaled 14 minutes before the clean and comfortable coach bus, equipped with a bathroom, took off down Highway 410. A number of uphill cars passed the bus on the two-lane road and we eventually arrived at 7:28 a.m., exactly two hours after I had left home. On a light traffic day, the fastest I can get to Crystal is 1 hour and 40 minutes, not including the walk from the parking lot to the base area.
With an amount of time commitment similar to driving, the shuttle also attracted Covington resident Chloe Baker, 30, who works as a ski instructor on Saturdays and sometimes makes a second trip on Sundays to ski for fun. Even though her job entitles her to free parking, she prefers the shuttle.
"It’s so convenient to park in Enumclaw and have the whole ride up to the mountain to relax and not have to think about anything," she said.
The early shuttle allows her sufficient time to attend morning meetings, and the return schedule, with buses running from 2 to 6 p.m., can accommodate days when she has trainings after lessons.
Park out prevention
At the Crystal base area, it felt like a noticeably less chaotic scene than on the busiest days in past seasons. Here's what shuttle riders should do.
First, I walked up to the ticket window (only one person was ahead of me), where I handed over the paper voucher distributed on the bus by a Crystal employee. (Got a season pass? Go straight to the lift.) The voucher entitles shuttle riders to purchase a $199 walk-up day ticket. Crystal stopped selling walk-up day tickets on weekends and holidays in January 2020 in response to extreme overcrowding that led to full parking lots and frustrated customers, who spent hours stuck in traffic on a section of Highway 410 without cell signal only to be turned around.
Instead, I found myself at the base area with time to spare. I booted up in the lodge and paid $10 to store my shoes and change of clothes in a locker since I didn't have a car trunk available, then treated myself to a banana-and-Nutella waffle while I stood in line waiting for Chinook Express to fire up for the morning. Crystal's lifts began spinning like clockwork at 8:30 a.m. and I headed up to get my powder fix.
While the first line of the morning was predictably long, ski patrol opened up the entirety of the mountain by the end of the morning. Skiers and snowboarders spread out accordingly and I didn't encounter any other lift lines that felt excessive for a holiday weekend power day.
My experience squares with Crystal's assertion that parking, not the mountain itself, is the resort's bottleneck. "If more people get onto buses, the mountain can absorb all of that traffic," Sutner said.
By lunchtime, with the sun starting to peek out, you could ski onto Chinook Express without waiting, and the Mt. Rainier Gondola line no longer wrapped around the first-aid clinic. Marketing director Tiana Anderson told me that the resort wasn't even "parked out," or full for the day. It likely helped that both Stevens Pass Ski Area and The Summit at Snoqualmie had received even more snow than Crystal overnight, while there were not any morning road closures. (Highway 2 did eventually close for several hours due to excessive traffic trying to reach Stevens Pass.)
After throwing back a refreshing Kölsch, I picked up my extra skis from the tune shop and boarded the 2:30 p.m. shuttle, which was slightly more than half-full. I normally avoid après-ski because the drive down Highway 410 makes me drowsy after a long day of carving turns in deep powder. With someone else doing the driving, though, I dozed off for a nap and woke up in Enumclaw in what felt like the blink of an eye.
Sutner said the goal of Crystal's new transportation-management system is to reduce traffic on Highway 410 by 10% and increase the average number of passengers per car by 10%, which combined will reduce by 20% the number of daily cars angling for Crystal's 3,100 parking spots. So far, he said, it's working.
"There's no question that traffic is flowing better with fewer starts and stops, and the shuttle is catching on with the public," he said.
Highway 410 remains a two-lane road subject to uphill traffic congestion, however. Sutner said that Crystal would like to implement an HOV lane, which is the subject of "complex" conversations with the Washington State Department of Transportation, among other interested parties, like emergency services and local residents.
Meanwhile, Crystal is investing "a substantial six-figure number" into the shuttle program, with paid-parking revenue only covering 10% of the cost. When Crystal announced next winter's season pass prices on March 3, the resort also indicated that it will charge a parking fee for all customers who do not carpool, and that the mountain would sell a prepaid season parking pass. On March 7, Crystal reversed course and announced that parking will be included with 2022-23 season passes, although reservations will still be required on peak weekends and holidays. Any additional parking revenue will in turn be plowed into the shuttle service.
“We think it’s dramatically transformed the transportation and arrival experience at Crystal,” Sutner said.
