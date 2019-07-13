BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Allan Cruz scored the quickest goal in expansion FC Cincinnati's MLS history and Fanendo Adi broke a tie in the 83rd to help Cincinnati beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 in a match delayed by nearly an hour by rain Saturday night.
Leonardo Bertone's cross caromed inadvertently off Fire defender Fabian Herbers' chest toward the middle of the area, and Cruz scissor-kicked it into the left corner to open the scoring after just 45 seconds.
Adi ran behind Kekuta Manneh's well-placed through ball and connected on his first touch with a left-footed shot that slid past the goalkeeper.
Nicolás Gaitán missed a penalty kick for the Fire in the 25th minute, and a minute later the match was delayed due to lightning strikes in the area.
Gaitán tied it at 1 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Although his penalty kick was saved, the rebound came directly back to allow Gaitán an easy putback.
Cincinnati has won two in a row after losing six straight.
TORONTO FC 2, IMPACT 0
MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored in Toronto FC's victory over Montreal in the rain.
Toronto won on the road for the first time since May 4 at Orlando City, and for the first time in Montreal since 2017.
Pozuelo opened the scoring in the 61st minute with his eighth goal of the season. The Spaniard took a headed pass from midfielder Marco Delgado and fired a shot past goalkeeper Evan Bush.
Soon after, the game was suspended for 25 minutes because of rain.
Altidore scored in stoppage time on a free kick outside the box
ORLANDO CITY 1, CREW 0
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Benji Michel scored his first MLS goal in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City past Columbus.
Ruan flicked a cross into the area and Michel poked it into the back of the net for Orlando (7-9-4).
Orlando's Dom Dwyer was sent off in second-half stoppage time for an elbow to Josh Williams' face.
Columbus (5-14-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in nine games.
MINNESOTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas.
FC Dallas' Jesse González saved Jan Gregus' long-distance shot attempt, but Toye pounced on the rebound and punched it into the right corner.
Mannone conceded the penalty for a foul against Michael Barrios in the 94th minute, a decision that was confirmed by video review. Reto Ziegler took the penalty kick for FC Dallas (8-8-5) and Mannone dove to his right to deflect away the ball, securing Minnesota's fourth victory in a row.
Mannone made six saves for his sixth shutout of the season for the Loons (10-7-3).