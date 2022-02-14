BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had a career-high 25 points as Fairfield narrowly beat Canisius 80-76 in overtime on Monday night.
Caleb Green made the go-ahead jumper for the Stags with 13 seconds left in overtime and Jalen Leach finished it off with a pair of free throws.
Cruz shot 9 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.
Taj Benning had 17 points for Fairfield (12-13, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Supreme Cook added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Malek Green had 19 points for the Golden Griffins (8-18, 4-11). Jordan Henderson added 15 points. Xzavier Long had 15 points and six rebounds.
The Stags improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Fairfield defeated Canisius 74-68 on Dec. 3.
