ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jesus Cruz tossed in 19 points and Fairfield rolled to a 72-50 victory over Canisius in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Taj Benning had 15 points for the Stags (15-17). Caleb Green added 10 points and six assists. Supreme Cook had nine rebounds.
Akrum Ahemed topped the Golden Grifins (11-21) with nine poitns. Armon Harried had six rebounds and three blocks, but he made just 3 of 14 shots and scored six. Xzavier Long added five points and 10 rebounds.
Jordan Henderson, Canisius' second-leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (2 of 14).
No. 7 seed Fairfield advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter's on Wednesday.
