MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Steven Crowell scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay 72-34 on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan.
Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk.
Johnny Davis and Brad Davison each scored 15 points for the Badgers, who have won their first two games by an average of 30.5 points.
The Badgers used an 11-0 run — seven from Crowell — for a 23-10 lead with 7:48 before halftime and went to intermission ahead 39-15. The Badgers used their size advantage for a 50-31 edge in rebounds.
UW held the Fighting Phoenix to one basket over a stretch of 17 possessions in the first half,
Each team saw 10 players score.
Tim Kircimin and Tutu Majok each scored five points for the Phoenix which shot 12 for 51 (23.5%).
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.