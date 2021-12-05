BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer league condemned the “unacceptable" behavior of fans involved in pitch invasions Sunday at two top-flight matches.
The match between Standard Liege and Charleroi was stopped in the 88th minute after Standard fans threw flares and took to the field, with Standard trailing 3-0 at home.
Video footage showed Standard fans approaching the stand where Charleroi supporters sat and throwing projectiles in their direction.
Crowd trouble also marred the match between Beerschot and Antwerp.
“The way the Antwerp derby and the Walloon derby took place is a disgrace for professional soccer," said Pierre François, the Pro League CEO. “We apologize for these unacceptable incidents and hope that the clubs concerned will take clear measures against the offenders."
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.