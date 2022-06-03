Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Based on expected precipitation overnight and into Saturday morning, the flood watch is now extended into Saturday morning. Storms have produced areas of heavy precipitation with some sub-severe storms putting down in excess of 0.5 inch of rain in less than half an hour. More general shower activity is expected overnight with less significant downpours, but already inundated areas may see further continued precipitation, causing more flooding concerns. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&