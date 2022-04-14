BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A decommissioned World War II-era destroyer docked near downtown Buffalo in New York was taking on water and listing perilously on Thursday.
Crews were working to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking at its berth at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, where it had been open for tours. Part of the leaning vessel's deck had dipped below the waterline by midday.
“We’ve got a committed group down here. We’re not going to give up the ship and failure is not an option,” said park president Paul Marzello.
Marzello said they believe there was a breach on the right side of the hull Wednesday night. He said crews trying to stabilize the 79-year-old vessel are pumping out up to 13,000 gallons (49,210 liters) a minute.
“I think we’ve seen the worst, but I don’t know,” he said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted that state agencies were on site and ready “to help revive this treasure and symbol of perseverance.”
The USS The Sullivans, a National Historic Landmark, was named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. The brothers were killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.
More than $1 million was raised last year to repair the ship’s breached hull. Crews paused work over the winter and were to resume repairs Monday, Marzello said.
The USS The Sullivans is one of four decommissioned Naval vessels at the park.
