NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who is missing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Coast Guard officials said Thursday that an airplane is conducting search patterns off the coast.
The Coast Guard received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, authorities said.
No other details have been released. South Florida-based Carnival Cruise line did not immediately respond to a request for information Thursday.
The Carnival Valor, which sails from New Orleans to Caribbean destinations, can carry nearly 3,000 guests and 1,180 crew members, according to its website.
