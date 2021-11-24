Re: “Insurance industry should listen to seniors and abolish use of credit scores” [Nov. 22, Opinion]:

I am 71 and retired. I appreciate getting some information on why the Washington state insurance commissioner issued his emergency rule forbidding insurance companies from discounting premiums based on credit rating. And, I’m a big proponent of fairness.

However, wasn’t there a way to accomplish fairness without penalizing those of us who benefited by this discount? This senior’s rates went up, while, I’m guessing, the rates for the seniors he intended to help stayed the same.

Jean Meyn, Olympia

