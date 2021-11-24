Re: “Insurance industry should listen to seniors and abolish use of credit scores” [Nov. 22, Opinion]:
I am 71 and retired. I appreciate getting some information on why the Washington state insurance commissioner issued his emergency rule forbidding insurance companies from discounting premiums based on credit rating. And, I’m a big proponent of fairness.
However, wasn’t there a way to accomplish fairness without penalizing those of us who benefited by this discount? This senior’s rates went up, while, I’m guessing, the rates for the seniors he intended to help stayed the same.
Jean Meyn, Olympia
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.