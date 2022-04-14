You might be familiar with the sport of canyoneering from the harrowing, based-on-reality film “127 Hours,” but you don’t have to saw your arm off to have an epic canyoneering experience.
No need to travel to Utah, the most well-known canyoneering destination in the country, either. Washington is slowly becoming a canyoneering hot spot — but it takes knowledge, proper equipment and specific training to take up the hobby safely.
If rock climbing is the sport of ascending cliffs, canyoneering is the sport of descending cliffs, specifically in canyons. While many of us think of the Grand Canyon and similar desert environments as the place to find massive slots and fissures in the earth, there are in fact hundreds of canyons in Washington. Here’s a crash course on canyoneering.
Getting educated
The easiest way to get into canyoneering is through a guide service. Christopher Hagedorn owns Get In The Wild, an adventure company specializing in canyoneering trips in Washington and Utah. “Canyoneering is in its infancy in Washington,” Hagedorn said. He takes beginners on day trips in the Cascades and caters each trip to his clients. “One nice thing about having so many routes is we can match the interest with the individual and their capabilities.”
Get In The Wild offers guided trips and courses in swiftwater canyoneering in both Washington and Utah. When the company launched its first programs in 2010, it was the first commercial guide service to offer swiftwater canyoneering trips and courses in the state of Washington.
Swiftwater canyoneering requires navigation with the added element of moving water, a regular feature in Washington canyons. Because of the fluid nature of swiftwater situations, a unique skill set is needed to explore canyons in the Pacific Northwest. While taking a swiftwater canyoneering course, you will learn how to rig ropes for rappelling and also get an understanding of how to handle the hazards inherent in fast-moving water.
Get In The Wild is hosting its PNW Canyoneering Festival near Seattle from July 28-31. Details will be finalized; see getinthewild.com for more information.
For an overview of canyoneering skills required in Washington, a great resource is “Canyoning in the Pacific Northwest: A Technical Resource” by Kevin Clark, which came out in 2021.
The challenge with canyoneering being new in the Pacific Northwest is the lack of established guide services, meaning the best way to learn the sport is by taking a course.
The Mountaineers nonprofit outdoors organization offers beginner and intermediate canyoneering courses. “Basic canyoneering courses prepare students to be self-sufficient and competent participants on a canyoneering team,” per the Mountaineers. Brent Roth, a canyoneering guide and educator who helped develop the curriculum for the courses, is focused on ensuring that aspiring canyoners are safe. “You need to know what you’re doing because the cavalry doesn’t exist for rescue,” Roth said.
Farther north, the American Alpine Institute is a climbing guide service based in Bellingham that is in the early stages of putting a canyoneering program together.
Gearing up
Once you’ve taken a course, getting started canyoneering on your own requires the basics: a rope, harness, rappel device, anchor materials and helmet. You can find all this gear at local shops like Ascent Outdoors in Ballard and big brands like REI.
Beyond the basics, though, you’ll be better served using a canyoneering-specific website, like Imlay Canyon Gear, which will also have the aforementioned basics.
Since most canyons in Washington state have very cold water flowing throughout — a product of mountain snowmelt and glacial runoff — you need a dry or wet suit. “Water never gets much warmer than 42 degrees,” Roth said. Additionally, a personal flotation device or lifejacket is often required to help prevent drowning in the pools that gather throughout the canyons. Always research and wear the proper safety equipment.
Knowing where to go
One exciting aspect of canyoneering in Washington is the number of unexplored canyons waiting to be discovered by intrepid adventurers.
“You’re going places very few human beings have ever been, seeing places that very few people get to see,” Hagedorn said.
Though, if you’re just getting started, you’ll want to go where there are established routes with fixed rappel anchors and information on how to navigate each descent. That’s pretty rare in Washington, so it’s a good idea to learn from pros before going solo.
The community of passionate canyoners in Washington is growing rapidly, and many participants turn to ropewiki.com, a “publicly editable repository of information about canyoneering.” On that site, you can find a wealth of detailed descriptions about where to find established canyoneering routes in Washington, photos of different features within the canyons, and reports of current conditions. Canyoneeringnorthwest.com is also a great place to find information. The site has a map with pins marking canyons around Washington.
There are many canyons accessible near the Interstate 90 corridor between Seattle and Snoqualmie Pass. Standout routes include Dingford Creek, Snoqualmie River and Tesseract Canyon. You will find canyoneering descents throughout the state, from the Olympic Peninsula to Mount Rainier National Park, and a smattering throughout the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.
Being in the early stages of development, it’s an exciting time to get into canyoneering in Washington. You can “drive to a trailhead, hike for 35 minutes, and drop into a canyon,” Roth says. With freedom comes the responsibility to educate yourself, and to acquire the right gear and learn the skills to stay safe navigating the challenging terrain of Washington canyons.
Once you have the requisite skills and knowledge, you’ll be rewarded with a wild, wet adventure. And, at least for now, you’ll be ahead of the crowds.
