NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.
The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County's Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.
The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer's driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.
The patrol says that it’s still processing the scene and that the collision remains under investigation.
This story has been corrected to show that three people were taken to hospitals, not two.
