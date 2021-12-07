One driver died and another was seriously injured in a two-car crash in Renton on Monday night.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Renton police.
The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Benson Road South, which was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Police did not immediately release information on what they believed caused the crash.
