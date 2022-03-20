Recipe: Classic El Diablo
Bright, bubbly and refreshing to drink, the El Diablo combines tequila with rich, sweetly acidic crème de cassis, fresh lime juice and sharply spiced ginger beer. To ensure a balanced cocktail, use a ginger beer with a low sugar content rather than a more sugar-forward ginger ale.
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
Ice
1 1/2 ounces reposado tequila
3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce crème de cassis
2 to 3 ounces ginger beer
1. In an ice-filled shaker, combine the tequila, lime juice and crème de cassis. Shake until well chilled. Fill a Collins glass with ice, strain the cocktail into the glass and top with ginger beer.
Recipe: Cassis Manhattan
With a rye-bourbon split and just enough slightly herbal crème de cassis to sweeten without overpowering, this Manhattan variation is spirit-forward, with layered notes of sugar and spice. If you prefer to keep the drink to one type of whiskey, opt for rye and leave out the bourbon. The cocktail will be slightly more spice-forward and boozier in feel. Whatever you do, let the cherry garnish sit until the very end of the drink for an especially flavorful final snack.
Yield: 1 drink
Ingredients:
Ice
1 ounce rye whiskey
1 ounce bourbon
3/4 ounce sweet vermouth
1/4 ounce crème de cassis
3 to 4 dashes angostura bitters
1 brandied or maraschino cherry, for garnish
1. In a cocktail shaker or mixing glass filled with ice, combine the rye whiskey, bourbon, vermouth, crème de cassis and bitters. Stir until well chilled, about 30 seconds, then strain into a Nick and Nora or coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.