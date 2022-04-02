SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Austin on Saturday.
Marcos López played a corner kick that was redirected by Ján Gregus and Cowell split a pair of defenders to put away a left-footed finish from point-blank range for the Earthquakes (0-3-2) in the 72nd minute.
Maximiliano Urruti and Sebastian Driussi scored one goal each for Austin (2-1-2).
The Earthquakes outshot Austin 12-9, with six shots on goal to five for Austin.
JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Brad Stuver made four saves for Austin.
Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday with the Houston Dynamo on the road, while Austin plays Minnesota United on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
