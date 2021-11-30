FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill's suspension for punching Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Raiders has been reduced to one game.
The NFL suspended Hill two games over the altercation, saying Hill waited nearly a minute in order to confront Simpson after Las Vegas' 36-33 overtime victory. Hill knocked off Simpson's helmet with an open-handed punch.
NFL and players' union appeals officer Derrick Brooks heard Hill's appeal Tuesday and ruled in favor of the third-year player. Hill will miss Thursday's game at New Orleans but will be eligible to play at Washington on Dec. 12.
The league said the suspension was for violations of rules regarding unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct, particularly for contact to a player's face, head or neck.
Hill had just played his best game of the season, leading Dallas defensive linemen with five tackles against the Raiders.
Dallas’ top pick as a second-rounder in 2019, Hill has played just 15 games in three seasons. He missed the last 11 games of 2020 and the first eight games this year after tearing a knee ligament.
