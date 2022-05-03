FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay, whose 62-yard field goal last season was the longest game-winning kick in the final minute in FBS history, is among 20 undrafted rookie free agents to agree to contracts with the Dallas Cowboys.
Garibay's kick came on the final play against Iowa State in November, giving the Red Raiders a 41-38 victory. It was the longest field goal in Texas Tech history, and the longest for a Big 12 kicker since 1999.
After giving up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft but not getting selected, Garibay still should have a chance to win the job with the Cowboys.
Dallas released Greg Zuerlein in a cost-cutting move but hoped to bring him back. Zuerlein signed with the New York Jets instead. Chris Naggar, a second-year pro, is the other kicker on the roster.
Garibay set another Texas Tech record by making his first 13 field goals last season. He finished 15 of 16, with the only miss coming on a 53-yard attempt on the final play of a 27-24 loss at Baylor two weeks after the 62-yarder.
The Cowboys also added one of their 30 pre-draft visits as an undrafted rookie in Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell.
Dallas has deals with three undrafted offensive linemen, including centers Alex Lindstrom from Boston College and BYU's James Empey. Amon Simon of Division II Texas A&M-Commerce is the other. Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith was the Cowboys' first-round pick.
