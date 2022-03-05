The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 20 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, according to a Friday bulletin from the Washington Department of Corrections.
The DOC reported three active cases among staff at the minimum-security prison near Yacolt, which was placed on facilitywide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive.
At the peak of the outbreak, on Feb. 18, there were 97 active cases among incarcerated individuals.
To date, 413 incarcerated individuals and 71 staff members have tested positive at Larch, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90 percent of the inmate population testing positive.
In December, the most recent data available, Larch's average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.
