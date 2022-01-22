DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Comoros will be without a goalkeeper to take on Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations after the team was hit by a wave of COVID-19 cases at the continental tournament.
Twelve members of the Comoros delegation have tested positive for the virus, including the two remaining goalkeepers in the squad, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada, Comoros general manager El Hadad Himidi said Saturday. The team's top goalie, Salim Ben Boina, is out injured.
In total, seven players and Comoros coach Amir Abdou have tested positive.
Comoros plays Cameroon on Monday in the round of 16. The tiny island nation stunned four-time African Cup champion Ghana 3-2 in Group C to claim its first victory in major tournament and squeeze through as the lowest-ranked of the third-place teams.
“We try to deal with it the best we can," Himidi said, adding that two physiotherapists working with the team were also positive. “Without the coach, some major players and the two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is quite difficult."
Comoros only played its first game as a team in 1979.
