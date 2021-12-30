America is under attack from an enemy that has already killed more than 800,000 of our fellow citizens. In World War II, not only did our soldiers sacrifice to protect our country, but the American public did, too. Those at home faced shortages of food and supplies, among other hardships, sacrificing their personal way of life in order to pull together as a team to defeat a common enemy. These were true patriots, who put actions behind their words, even if they didn’t necessarily like the sacrifices.
Many of the unvaccinated today flap their lips about freedom and love of country and wave the flag. But true patriotism demands actions and sacrifice, not just words. My challenge to the unvaccinated is to actually make what to them is a personal sacrifice, and minor at that, and get the COVID-19 vaccine shots. This would be the act of true patriots. Otherwise, you’re patriots in name only.
Please, for the benefit of the country and not your own selfish reasons, get vaccinated. Be a true patriot.
Dan Purkey, Kent
