Re: “Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound” [Jan. 20, Business]:
As COVID-19 continues to cast a prominent shadow on global health, it is still necessary for fellow countries to support each other through global hardships.
Indonesia has recently secured the presidency to G20, a group consisting of the largest economies on the globe with intentions of supporting international economic health and prosperity. The president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has publicly announced that Indonesia intends to use G20 to support three main goals: global health architecture, economic and digital transformation, and energy transition.
Economies across the world are facing challenges brought upon by the pandemic, calling for more action from economically developed countries to assist struggling ones. With the implementation of social distancing, in-person banking used to build economies is becoming a thing of the past now that more and more people are turning to digital banking. Staying socially distanced this way can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, simultaneously reducing the amount of COVID-19 deaths worldwide.
The efforts of Indonesia have raised awareness of this continuous issue, though more needs to be done before progress can actually be seen. In the 2022 summit being held later this year, its possible change will be even more prominent.
Michelanie Allcock, Lakewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.