Re: “My colleagues and my hospital are in crisis” [Jan. 15, Opinion]:
I am thankful for the heartfelt words of Dr. Dennis Goulet, who speaks for the majority of physicians in Washington. We are tired! It is exhausting seeing so many sick patients, and yet still having the conversation about why the vaccine is a good choice or why I want your mask pulled up over your nose or that I’m really sorry you can’t have more family support in your delivery room.
It’s also distressing to see so many of my fellow physicians, nurses and staff getting sick. We all knew we took risks being exposed to infectious diseases when we went into medicine, but now it’s an everyday fear.
We can only hope more people read Dr. Goulet’s words and do everything they can to stay healthy during this crisis. Stay masked and get vaxed.
Judy Kimelman, M.D., Mercer Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.