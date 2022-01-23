RANIER, Wash. — A couple and their three-year-old granddaughter were killed in a house fire in western Washington state.
Authorities said the house in Ranier was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived early Saturday morning.
A 20-year-old woman escaped through a window but the couple, who were in their 40s, and the girl perished despite rescue efforts.
Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King told KIRO-TV says access to the house along a cul-de-sac with a narrow dirt road was difficult and there was no nearby water supply. The cause was under investigation.
