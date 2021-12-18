CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Maryville (MO) 75-55 on Saturday.
Kyler Filewich added 12 points for the Salukis. Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 11, Marcus Domask scored 10 and Dalton Banks had 10. Verplancken Jr. also had six rebounds.
Southern Illinois (7-4) posted a season-high 22 assists.
Ari Jackson had 13 points for the Division II Saints. Kelvin Swims added seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.