WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had a career-high 31 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Central Florida 84-79 on Wednesday night.
Council IV shot 16 for 20 from the line.
Morris Udeze had 16 points for Wichita State (10-7, 1-4 American Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Dexter Dennis added 13 points and six rebounds.
Tyson Etienne, the Shockers' leading scorer entering the contest at 14.0 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-13 shooting.
Wichita State totaled 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Brandon Mahan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights (12-6, 4-4). Darius Johnson added 12 points. C.J. Walker had 11 points.
