WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State rolled past SMU 72-57 on Saturday.
Council came off the bench to make 6 of 9 shots and all seven of his free throws for the Shockers (12-8, 3-5 American Athletic Conference). Etienne sank 4 of 10 from 3-point range.
Marcus Weathers had 14 points for the Mustangs (16-5, 7-2), who scored a season-low 23 points in the first half and trailed by 16. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points as SMU saw a five-game win streak end.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.